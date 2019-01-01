RFEF demands La Liga chief resigns as Villarreal v Atletico Madrid match in Miami is shelved

The governing bodies have been at odds in recent times regarding moving Primera Division matches outside of Spain

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has demanded president Javier Tebas resigns for putting clubs at risk of "serious sporting and/or economic sanctions" after a judge shelved the league's plan to host a match in Miami.

La Liga had intended for 's home match against on December 6 to be played in Florida, United States, but Madrid's Mercantile Court ruled on Friday that the league is not permitted to act of its own accord and its actions "must be agreed and coordinated with the institution that directs football in ".

A final decision is expected in February to determine whether the RFEF can prevent La Liga hosting matches in the United States.

But in the meantime, the RFEF is calling for the dismissal – or resignation – of La Liga chief Tebas for his conduct to the detriment of the Federation and putting clubs in a risky position.

A statement from RFEF read: "The request to the member clubs of La Liga to start a dialogue with the Federation is reiterated and the immediate dismissal of the president of La Liga or his immediate resignation is requested.

"The president of La Liga, Mr. Javier Tebas, has filed all kinds of lawsuits (criminal, civil, commercial, administrative) and appeals against the RFEF, in what is considered an attempt to justify his own mistakes.

"The leader of La Liga considers that he can act outside the Federation, however, judges, administration, etc ... have found and communicated that this is not possible and that, without the authorisation of the RFEF, he cannot organise the soccer competitions in Spain.

"La Liga is a competition manager that must adapt its performance to the rules of FIFA, UEFA and RFEF. This attitude that can be considered a total disregard from the president of La Liga for the rules of FIFA, UEFA, as well as the RFEF, leading to an extremely serious situation and putting La Liga clubs themselves at risk.

"In the opinion of the RFEF, this attitude is 'absolutely hostile and irresponsible' against the institution that directs football in Spain and is causing damage to this sport and especially for clubs that are part of La Liga. It must cease immediately."

Villarreal and Atletico had agreed for the match to be moved to Miami, with the two parties and La Liga submitting a joint request to RFEF on October 17, but in doing so, RFEF have told both clubs to expect "serious" sanctions from FIFA or UEFA.

La Liga struck a 15-year deal in 2018 with Relevent, the company behind the International Champions Cup, as it looked to take one match per season to the United States.

But RFEF and the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) condemned the plan and in December pulled out of a proposed match with , initially scheduled for early 2019 in Miami.

Friday's judgement comes just four days after RFEF finalised plans for the revamped Supercopa de Espana to take place in in each of the next three years, starting in February.