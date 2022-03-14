Reyna: Haaland gives Dortmund a 'new dynamic'

Erling Haaland gives Borussia Dortmund a "new dynamic", according to Giovanni Reyna, who was "really happy" to see him back on the pitch against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Haaland came off the bench for his first appearance since January 22 as Dortmund picked up a crucial 1-0 home win to move to within seven points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a game in hand.

The Norwegian had missed six matches in all competitions due to a muscle injury, and received a rapturous reception from the crowd when introduced to the action in the 63rd minute.

What's been said?

Reyna came on at the same time as he also made a return from injury, and detailed how important it is for Dortmund to have Haaland back in the squad after the game.

It’s been too long! Feeling incredibly grateful to be back! And with the most amazing and supportive fans ⚫🟡 @BVB pic.twitter.com/jJJuxewy48 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) March 14, 2022

"Everyone knows what he brings to the table. He offers so much. He keeps defences on their toes the whole game. It's just a new dynamic, he can do so much for us," the United States international told Bundesliga.com.

"First and foremost, his goalscoring ability is something we don't take for granted. We'll see that soon and we're all really happy to have him back."

Haaland's record in 2021-22

Dortmund have had to make do without Haaland for much of the season as a series of fitness complaints have forced the 21-year-old to miss a total of 17 games.

Article continues below

However, Haaland has been as prolific as ever when available, recording 23 goals in 21 outings, including 16 in the Bundesliga.

Supporters will hope that the Norway international will be fit enough to start in BVB's next domestic fixture against Mainz in midweek, which they must win to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Further reading