‘Reyes was a gentleman’ – Nwankwo Kanu mourns
Nwankwo Kanu has joined the footballing world in mourning the passing of former Arsenal teammate, Antonio Reyes.
The former Spain international died in a car accident at the age of 35 alongside cousins Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon, who were also killed in the collision.
Kanu joins a plethora of former Arsenal mates to express their pain and convey their sympathies to his family.
The two-time African Player of the Year, who played alongside Reyes took to social media to convey his sadness.
I am devastated by this sad news, Reyes was a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. @arsenal #arsenal #coyg #premierleague #spain #london #rip pic.twitter.com/6JEK5lEpFZ— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) June 1, 2019