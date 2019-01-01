‘Reyes was a gentleman’ – Nwankwo Kanu mourns

The African football great has expressed his anguish at the tragic passing of his former teammate at Arsenal

Nwankwo Kanu has joined the footballing world in mourning the passing of former teammate, Antonio Reyes.

The former international died in a car accident at the age of 35 alongside cousins Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon, who were also killed in the collision.

Kanu joins a plethora of former Arsenal mates to express their pain and convey their sympathies to his family.

The two-time African Player of the Year, who played alongside Reyes took to social media to convey his sadness.