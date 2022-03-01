Revealed: How much it cost Man Utd to sack Solskjaer

Manchester United have confirmed it cost the club nearly £10 million ($13m) to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and some of the coaching staff.

The Norwegian left at the end of November while coaches Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Martyn Pert all departed within a two-week period at the start of December.

It is understood Solskjaer was paid in the region of £7m ($9m) and the other £3m was paid to ‘certain members of the coaching staff’ while there was also a contribution to the Football League pension scheme within that.

What was said?

Manchester United published their quarter two financial results on Tuesday covering the period up to December 31, 2021.

In the report under the title exceptional items it explained how much had been paid out in compensation to Solskjaer and members of the coaching staff.

The report read: “Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £10.0 million. This cost includes compensation to the former men’s first team manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office plus additional contributions we expect to pay towards the Football League pension scheme deficit based upon the latest actuarial valuation. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter were £nil.”

What else was in the report?

With Covid restrictions easing revenue has risen by seven per cent but the wage bill for the quarter was £97.7m ($131m), which is an increase of £16m ($21m), or 19.6%, over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first-team playing squad.

The club’s debt is now £494.8m ($663m) which is up 8.6% from the previous quarter but the club say principal debt ‘remains unchanged.’

Who is set to replace Solskjaer?

The call also heard an update from football director John Murtough where he confirmed the ‘thorough process’ for hiring a permanent manager had begun.

GOAL has learned PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are the frontrunners for the position, while current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to remain at the club but in a consultancy position.

