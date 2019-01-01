Reuben, Zulu, Kundanaji, Chebel help BIIK Kazygurt retain Kazakhstan Women's League title

The African quartet was influential in Kaloyan Petkov's side's impressive run to clinch the domestic crown for a record 13th time

Misozi Zulu, Charity Reuben, Imane Chebel and Racheal Kundananji celebrated a double in 2019 after helping BIIK Kazygurt retain the Kazakhstan Women's Premier League title.

's Rueben, 's Chebel and Zambia duo of Zulu and Kundanaji had helped the Kazakhstan giants secure the 2019 Silk Way Cup and were made to wait to clinch a double last weekend.

At the Astana Arena, the African quartet was influential in their side's superb run this season after a 5-0 triumph over SDYuSShOR guaranteed their 11th win in 12 league outings.

Kundanaji scored four goals and provided nine assists in 11 appearances and compatriot Zulu scored twice in six games, while Reuben netted five times in 12 outings.

These feats see the Zambian duo become the joint-second Shepolopolo stars to celebrate title success abroad after Carol Howes won with Australian side South Melbourne in 2014.

For Kaloyan Petkov's side, they have been crowned the champions for a record 13th-time this week and will represent Kazakhstan in next season's Uefa Women's .

The Africans will shift focus to their Champions League Round of 16-second leg tie with as they face a tough task of overturning a 5-0 first deficit in Munich on October 30.