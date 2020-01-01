Resurgent Iheanacho maintains Leicester City momentum with Crystal Palace strike

The Super Eagles forward scored in his second consecutive game as the Foxes continued their push for a Champions League place next season

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his fifth goal of the season to help defeat 3-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Both teams came into the encounter in dire need of a win to boost their chances for a place in Europe next season – however, it was Brendan Rodgers men’s who had the last laugh at the King Power Stadium.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future as a Fox, he got his first English top-flight goal of 2020 in their 2-1 defeat to - five minutes after replacing Englishman Harvey Barnes.

That goal brought him only next to international Olivier Giroud who is the competition’s most productive substitute since the Nigerian’s Premier League bow against on August 30, 2015.

Starting in Brendan Rodgers’ attack alongside veteran Jamie Vardy, the 23-year-old gave Leicester a 49th-minute lead after a cagey first-half.

Iheanacho headed the ball past Vicente Guaita after international Youri Tielemans broke down the left flank before sending a teasing low ball across the face of goal – which was fumbled by the goalkeeper.

A calm finish by @67Kelechi for his second goal in as many games.



GET IN! 👊#LeiCry pic.twitter.com/8Pw5bqYPga — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 4, 2020

Victory was secured with Vardy’s effort in the 77th minute to notch his 100th Premier League goal. Of all the 29 players to have reached a century, only Ian Wright (28 years and 286 days) made his debut in the competition at an older age than Vardy (27 years and 232 days).

The Englishman completed his brace in the closing stages of the encounter – lifting the ball over the top of Guaita after profiting from an assist from Harvey Barnes.

The ex- player's contribution lasted 64 minutes as he was replaced by Dennis Praet, while his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi was in action from start to finish. ’s Daniel Amartey was not listed for the encounter.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Ghana superstar Jordan Ayew. Alongside Cote d’Ivoire’s Wilfred Zaha, he was on parade from start to finish, while ’s Cheikhou Kouyate came in for Jairo Riedewald on the hour mark with no place for Jeffrey Schlupp.

Thanks to this result, Leicester City maintain third position in the log having accrued 58 points from 33 outings. They are guests of on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.