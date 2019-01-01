Reprieve for Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya as Fifa reduce his ban

The Zambian legend had been slapped with a two-year ban last August for allegedly violating the Fifa Ethics Code

Fifa have reduced the ban on former Zambia FA President Kalusha Bwalya following an appeal by the ex-Chipolopolo captain.

In August last year, Bwalya was handed a two-year ban from football by Fifa for allegedly receiving illegal cash gifts from ex-Qatari football administrator Mohammed Bin Hammam.

But after appeal, the world football governing body cut Bwalya’s ban to the time he had already served and had the fine imposed him reduced from 100, 000 Swiss francs to 10, 000.

“The Fifa Appeal Committee has partially upheld the appeal lodged by Mr Kalusha Bwalya, the former President of the Football Association of Zambia and member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football, and reduced the sanction previously imposed by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its decision dated 12 April 2018,” said Fifa in a statement.

“After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the Fifa Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision.

“As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the Fifa Appeal Committee. Furthermore, a fine of CHF 10,000 has been imposed on Mr Bwalya.”

Bwalya was a Caf Executive Committee member at the time of his ban.