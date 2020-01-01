Rennes rule out Camavinga exit with Real Madrid circling

The teenager has impressed in Ligue 1 this season but won't be lighting up La Liga any time soon it would seem

president Nicolas Holveck ruled out an exit for Eduardo Camavinga this close season with the midfielder linked to .

Madrid are reportedly interested in the 17-year-old midfielder as the giants look for a back-up for Casemiro.

However, Holveck said Camavinga, who is contracted until 2022, would be staying at Rennes for at least another season.

"For Eduardo Camavinga, the project is to continue to progress at Stade Rennais," he told RTL on Saturday.

"The next season should be that of the consecration in Rennes for him. Very sincerely, yes, the project next season will be with Eduardo."

Camavinga made 36 appearances in all competitions for Rennes this season, scoring once and was flattered about reported interest from Real Madrid when asked about it in May.

He told Ouest-France: "Honestly, I don't focus too much on that. Certainly, it's nice that big clubs like the ones mentioned are interested in me, but conversely, I'm not too interested in that. Especially since I am doing well at Rennes. We'll see what happens next, I'll let my parents and my agents manage this.

"I don't look too much, but I see anyway. In fact, I can't avoid it. Sometimes, I'm quickly on social networks and I see things or friends send me articles. Once, in in the League Cup, an opponent said to me: 'We have to exchange our shirts before you go to Real Madrid.' But I didn't really want to joke, we had just been eliminated. After that, I thought about it, I laughed about it.

"Everything about negotiations and discussions during the season is really none of my business. When the season starts, I focus exclusively on football, I let my agents and my parents settle everything else and then we talk again at the end of the season, when necessary.

"But if there had been such an important agreement in mid-season, frankly, I would know. My future, we will see at the end of the season."

Recent reports in have suggested Camavinga is only interested in leaving Rennes for Real Madrid with the French midfielder eager to link up with Zinedine Zidane.