‘Rename it Manchester City Cup’ – Twitter buzzing as Mahrez & co beat Tottenham Hotspur to Carabao Cup
Football fans have flooded social media to salute Manchester City after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to lift the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola's men dominated throughout, however; it was Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute effort that separated the teams at Wembley.
That triumph is a record-equalling eighth EFL Cup win for the Citizens and their fourth consecutive season lifting the diadem.
As expected, fans went on Twitter to praise City on their latest achievement, with some suggesting that the tournament should be named after the Etihad Stadium giants.