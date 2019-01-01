Remembering three of Manchester United's best defenders

have had some of the greatest players don their jersey in recent times be it attackers or defenders. In this article Goal remembers the latter and three who exemplified what it meant to be a great defender, playing for the Red Devils.

3)Jaap Stam

Sir Alex once mentioned how he made a mistake in selling Jaap Stam. Big, strong, fast and technically able, Stam was a hell of a defender who struck fear into his opponents.

2) Gary Pallister

One half of the famous “Dolly and Daisy”, Pallister made a name for himself by asserting his dominance over the Premier league attackers with his rock-like presence at the back. Despite his skinny frame, Pallister was able to outmuscle anyone who went up against him. He won four Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners Cup.

1) Nemanja Vidic

the Serbian terminator is one of the best defenders ever to have graced the fine grass of Told Trafford. Bought for a paltry 6 Million, he was one of the best bargain buys of Sir Alex Ferguson. Aggressive and committed, Vidic was a warrior on the field and never gave an inch to his opponents. He is the only player to have won the PFA Player of the year award twice and being a defender.