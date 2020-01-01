Red-hot Onuachu scores 15th goal of the season as Genk hold Waasland-Beveren

The Nigeria international continued his sizzling form for John van den Brom’s men at Luminus Arena

Paul Onuachu was on the scoresheet as played out a 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form this season and continued his fine performances at Luminus Arena with yet another strike.

The international was afforded his 15th start of the campaign and made the most of the opportunity to increase his goal tally.

Onuachu formed a three-man attack for the Blue and White along with Junya Ito and Theo Bongonda, and helped his side continue on winning ways after last weekend’s victory over Kortrijk.

The Super Eagles forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute after receiving a fine assist from Bryan Heynen.

Senegalese forward Aboubakary Koita then scored the crucial equalizer moments before the half-time break which was enough to save Waasland-Beveren from defeat.

Despite spirited efforts in the second half from both sides to secure victory in the encounter, the match ended with a share of the points.

Onuachu featured for 84 minutes before he was replaced by his compatriot Cyriel Dessers while Koita played for the entirety of the game.

The victory propelled John van den Brom’s men to the second spot on the league after gathering 35 points from 18 games.

Onuachu is enjoying his best season for Genk since teaming up with the club in the summer of 2019 from Danish side Midtjylland.

The Super Eagles forward has already surpassed his last season’s achievement, where he managed nine league goals in 22 games.

In the current campaign, he has found the back of the net 15 times and provided two assists in only 17 league matches, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances when Genk take on Kas Eupen in their next league game on January 6.

His compatriot, Dessers, who made his 12th league appearance for Genk at Luminus Arena, will hope to get more minutes under his belt against the Pandas.