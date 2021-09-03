The Argentine talisman will be eyeing these records now that he has joined Ligue 1 giants PSG...

Lionel Messi made his debut for PSG on August 29, 2021, in a Ligue 1 clash against Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune when he came on as a substitute replacing Neymar in the 66th minute. PSG won the tie 2-0 courtesy Kylian Mbappe's brace

The Argentina superstar ended his 21-year long association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021, a club he had joined as a teenager. After his contract finished at the end of last season, a dramatic saga ensued which ended with Barcelona being left unable to renew his contract due to financial constraints. And Messi ended up joining the French giants on a two-year deal with an option to extend another year.

Messi has achieved numerous in past playing for Barcelona. He is the most decorated footballer in the history of Barcelona having won the most number of trophies for the club (35). He is also Barcelona's most-capped footballer of all time with 778 appearances in all competitions. Messi is also the club's all-time highest goalscorer overall with 672 goals to his name

Now that the star attacker is at PSG, he will look to break some of the records at the French club. Let us find out which are the records that the 34-year-old can break during his stint with the Ligue 1 giants.

What are the records which Lionel Messi can break at PSG?

1) Most assists in a Ligue 1 season

Lionel Messi's Argentina and now PSG teammate Angel Di Maria currently holds the record of providing the most assists (18) in a Ligue 1 season which he had achieved in the 2015/16 campaign. Messi has a history of registering 18 or more assists in a season on four occasions the most recent being the 2019/20 season where he had provided 22 assists. Thus, it is quite possible the star player can break Di Maria's record in the Ligue 1.

2) Most goals in a single match for PSG

The most goals scored by a PSG player in a single match is four. Nine PSG players in the past have achieved this feat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring four goals twice. Lionel Messi has scored four or more goals eight times in his club career and has a very good chance of matching the feat or even going past it.

3) Most goals in a season

Former PSG star Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the record of scoring the most number of goals (50) in one season for PSG. Lionel Messi has scored 50 plus goals in a season six times in his club career so far, the highest being 73 for Barcelona during the 2011/12 season. In the 2018/19 season, he had scored 51 goals. The Argentine has a good chance of going past his former Barcelona's teammates goals' tally in PSG colours.

4) Most goals in a Ligue 1 season

In the same 2015/16 season where Zlatan Ibrahimovic had scored 50 goals, 38 out of those 50 goals came in the Ligue 1 which is a record. Lionel Messi had netted 30 goals in the La Liga last season for Barcelona and has a realistic chance of eclipsing Ibrahimovic's numbers.

5) Most goals in a Champions League season for PSG

Ibrahimovic holds this record as well for PSG. In 2013-14 season, Ibrahimovic scored 10 goals for PSG in the Champions League. Messi has scored 10 or more goals in a Champions League five times in his career the most recent being the 2018/19 season where he netted 12 goals. The Argentine, who is a serial goalscorer, might just break Ibrahimovic's record.

6) Most hat-tricks in Champions League for PSG

Currently and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (two each) hold the record of scoring the most hat-tricks in the Champions League. Lionel Messi, who has scored eight hat-tricks in the Champions League so far in his career for Barcelona can overtake his PSG teammates.