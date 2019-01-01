Real Valladolid won't talk about Salisu's future anymore

Miguel Angel Gomez addresses intense speculation about a possible move for the Ghanaian in January

will no longer entertain transfer speculation about the future of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu, sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez has stated.

The 20-year-old has been subjected to intense rumours following a fine start in this season.

English clubs , , and have all been linked to the youngster who is just in his first year of elite division football.

“The club is no longer going to talk about Salisu anymore, we want him to focus and we want to protect him," Gomez told the media, as reported by Pucela Fichajes.

“We want him to continue with us and we are happy with him.

"There is a very close relationship with his agents and with the kid, the club is no longer going to generate more pressure around him.

“We have to learn from mistakes.

“With [former Valladolid defender Jonathan] Calero, we made a mistake, which was talking all day about his future. Calero himself came to say it publicly, and for Salisu who is younger than Calero, we have to protect him."

Valladolid fear losing the Ghanaian in January with his current €12 million release clause considered a cheap price tag for interested clubs.

The Spanish side has moved quickly to extend his contract beyond 2021 but talks have since stalled, Gomez revealed last month.

German side 04, 05 and are all reportedly monitoring the youngster while , and have also been mentioned.

Salisu, who joined Valladolid from in 2017, has so far made 17 La Liga appearances, starting 16 of the games and scoring once.

