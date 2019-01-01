Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side are aiming to put to an end a bleak run of form away from home

Pride is all that have left to play for as they visit in on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been consigned to finishing the league in third place and without any silverware to show for their efforts over what has been a disappointing campaign.

A 3-2 win over Villarreal last weekend in their penultimate home fixture showed that there is still life in the team, who visit a Sociedad outfit this weekend who still have slim hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Game Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, May 12 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm EST Stream fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch on ITV 4.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Real Sociedad squad Goalkeepers Rulli, Moya Defenders Moreno, Navas, Le Normand, Rodrigues, Munoz, Zaldua, Gorosabel, Llorent Midfielders Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Merino, Pardo Forwards Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea, Juanmi, Willian Jose, Ramirez, Bautista

Former Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi is a doubt for the home side.

Real Sociedad will certainly be without Aritz Elustondo, Theo Hernandez, Luca Sangalli and David Zurutuza.

Possible Real Sociedad starting XI: Rulli; Zaldua, Llorente, Navas, Munoz; Pardo, Zubeldia; Januzaj, Merino, Oyarzabal; Willian

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Courtois, Luca, Moha Defenders Vallejo, Varane, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal, Marcelo Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Mariano

Karim Benzema has trained with the squad ahead of this encounter, giving some hope that the in-form Frenchman may be fit.

Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Odriozola are the only two players ruled out.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Mariano, Vinicius

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are favourites to win, with odds of 6/5 at bet365. A draw is 14/5, while the price on a Real Sociedad win is 21/10.

Match Preview

Real Madrid are not a side accustomed turning out in May with nothing to play for, yet with two matches of the campaign remaining, that is exactly the position they find themselves in following a campaign in which their fortunes have plummeted.

Even finishing as runners-up to in the Primera Division is no longer a possibility due to their poor head-to-head record with . This will be the first time since 1974 that they have finished outside of the top two in consecutive campaigns.

Even Zinedine Zidane has been powerless to stop their slide, with an overhaul of playing staff expected in the summer. While Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a move away from the club, rumours persist that Chelsea winger Eden Hazard will arrive.

In the short term, however, regaining pride is on the agenda for Los Blancos, who have suffered badly in their last four road trips. From those matches, they have picked up a mere two points and lost a fortnight ago against .

They did, however, show some heart as they came from behind to beat 3-2 at home last weekend, with Mariano Diaz catching the headlines as he scored twice in the absence of the injured Karim Benzema.

Real Sociedad will be eager to take advantage of their hosts’ funk, aware that European football is still on the cards if they can take six points and overtake Athletic Bilbao over the course of the next two weeks. Given the Basques have still to visit, there is every chance.

Indeed, the midweek matches have provided a source of inspiration for the hosts prior to this clash.

“After watching the Champions League, we know that anything can happen and that a team does not win just by being superior,” defender Joseba Zaldua said. “We’ve already beaten them at the Bernabeu this year and we also want to win in Anoeta.”

Indeed, Sociedad kicked off 2019 in terrific form as they claimed a 2-0 win in the capital, with an early penalty from Willian Jose added to in the closing minutes by Ruben Pardo.

Madrid dominated that game and they will see this fixture as an opportunity to right that wrong, while Zidane will not want the pride of the club hurt any further.