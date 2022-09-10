Real Salt Lake vs D.C. United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to reach towards its finale this week, as Real Salt Lake welcome D.C. United to face them at Rio Tinto Stadium. The visitors are looking to restore a degree of respectability, to what has been a difficult season for them.

But their hosts are looking to secure a place in the postseason MLS Cup - and they will be in no mood to let them have an easy ride, as they aim to claim a maximum three-point haul with little difficulty.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Real Salt Lake vs D.C. United date & kick-off time

Game: Real Salt Lake vs D.C. United Date: September 10/11, 2022 Kick-off: 2:30am BST / 9:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs D.C. United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Real Salt Lake squad & team news

A dark horse contender who reached the Western Conference Final with upsets over Seattle and Sporting Kansas City last term, Real Salt Lake might be set to repeat from seventh again - if they can just squeeze into the mix.

Zack Farnsworth leads the likely absentees for RSL, but Justin Meram could well be back in the fold in a boost for the hosts.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Dewsnup, Beavers, Gomez Defenders Brody, Kappelhof, Glad, Holt, Schmitt, Herrera, Löeffelsend, Silva, Farnsworth, Oviedo, Orozco Midfielders Ruíz, Kreilach, Caldwell, Besler, Chang, Luna, Julio, Benitez, Wellings, Ojeda Forwards Wood, Meram, Córdova, Savarino, Rubin, Hildalgo, Kei, Musovski

D.C. United squad and team news

Wayne Rooney's task at hand next term will be ensuring this once-shining side of MLS lore do not become a perennial bottom feeder at the foot of the table - and he'll have a task on his hand to do that.

Brad Smith is out injured, among four others, but Christian Benteke will likely keep his place despite missing a spot-kick on his first start last time out.