Real Madrid's Odriozola tests positive for coronavirus

The defender has joined Karim Benzema and David Alaba in suffering from the virus during Madrid's pre-season preparations

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has returned a positive test for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The club's pre-season preparations have been disrupted by the virus, with a handful of important first-teamers forced to isolate after becoming infected.

And Odriozola is the latest man who will have to withdraw from training while he waits to make a full recovery.

What was said?

"Real Madrid can reveal that our player Odriozola has given a positive result in Covid-19," the club explained in a short statement published on the Madrid official website on Saturday.

Benzema and Alaba also affected

Odriozola is far from the only Blanco to suffer from Covid this summer.

July has seen both Karim Benzema and new signing David Alaba test positive following their returns to training after Euro 2020.

Neither player thus participated in Madrid's last run-out, a friendly defeat at the hands of Rangers on July 25.

When are Madrid back in action?

Carlo Ancelotti's men complete their pre-season schedule on August 8 with a clash against the Italians former club Milan in Austria.

The following week will see the Merengue back in La Liga, after finishing second behind city rivals Atletico last time round.

They begin their campaign away to Alaves on August 14, and are also on the road in their two following matches against Levante and Betis.

Madrid's first home game is not until September 12, and they hope to have the newly remodelled Santiago Bernabeu ready for the clash with Celta after spending 2020-21 in the Estado Alfredo Di Stefano due to construction work on their famous home ground.

