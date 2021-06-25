Real Madrid yet to receive offers for Man Utd-linked Varane as Perez steers around Mbappe talk

The Blancos president believes a World Cup-winning defender could stay put, but is reluctant to be drawn on supposed striker targets

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims he is yet to receive a single offer for Raphael Varane despite intense speculation suggesting that the World Cup winner is a target for Manchester United.

The France international centre-half is yet to commit to a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu and is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal.

That situation has helped to keep the rumour mill ticking over, with Premier League heavyweights at Old Trafford in the market for defensive reinforcements, but no official bids have been sent to the Spanish capital.

What has been said?

Perez told El Transistor: "I read news in the newspapers [about Varane leaving] and I don’t know anything.

"We have not spoken with him yet, he is at the European Championship. He still has one year left on his contract. And we have not received any offers for Varane.

"He is a gentleman, if he wants to stay, he will stay and, if not, he will leave."

One departure

While Real remain hopeful on retaining the services of Varane, they have bid farewell to one long-serving defender.

Club captain Sergio Ramos is departing as a free agent but Perez expects the 35-year-old to return one day, saying: "I love Ramos like a son, I brought him here in 2005 and I've never before been to a press conference with a player.

"I have such admiration for him, he has been a legend and we wanted him to stay, we offered him a contract, he had a deadline but didn't make it clear.

"This is his home and he will return for sure in another role."

Striking reinforcements

The Blancos may look to bring in a replacement for Ramos, with various targets being mooted for the Liga giants in another transfer window.

Most of those operate at the other end of the field, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe said to be the next 'Galacticos' in Perez's sights.

He is, however, reluctant to be drawn on interest in Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain superstars, saying of the rumours: "Mbappe? He’s not a Real Madrid player so I cannot talk about him.

"I know what the fans want. We are working on a rebuild. You all know who I am.

"You know what I can do. The people trust me because they know what I can do. They know I bring the best players in the world.

"Mbappe is a PSG player and that must be respected, you know I cannot talk about him. I won’t talk about Mbappe and Haaland."

