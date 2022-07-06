Real Madrid star Camavinga becomes first footballer to walk catwalk for Balenciaga

The midfielder was joined by the likes of Kim Kardashian on the runway

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has become the first footballer to ever walk the catwalk for famous fashion house Balenciaga as the midfielder participated in Paris Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old midfielder was joined on the catwalk by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman, with Camavinga taking to social media to show off several behind-the-scenes shots from the event.

Camavinga wore a black blazer and black pants as he walked the catwalk as part of Balenciaga's 51st couture collection.

Watch: Camavinga walk down the runway for Balenciaga

Eduardo Camavinga just became the first football player to walk for Balenciaga ✨ pic.twitter.com/fRvbzpiXWx — VERSUS (@vsrsus) July 6, 2022

Who is Camavinga?

The Real Madrid star joined the club from Rennes in August 2021 and instantly became a regular player for the Spanish giants despite his age.

Camavinga featured 40 times for the club in all competitions, coming on as a substitute in the Champions League final as Real Madrid conquered Europe once again with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Internationally, the midfielder has earned three caps for France, with each of those caps coming in 2020.

