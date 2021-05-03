Real Madrid rule Varane out of Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea

The World Cup-winning defender will play no part against the Blues at Stamford Bridge after picking up an untimely injury

Real Madrid have revealed that Raphael Varane will play no part in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea after picking up an untimely injury.

The World Cup-winning defender was replaced at half-time during the Blancos' 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

La Liga giants had been hoping that the 28-year-old would shake off a knock in time to figure in a must-win contest at Stamford Bridge, but he will now be restricted to a spectator role.

Article continues below

What has been said?

A statement released on Real's official website reads: "After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles."

More to follow...