Real Madrid were lucky to only lose 1-0 - how do they now turn PSG tie around?

Even though Carlo Ancelotti has been around the block a few times - and a few times more after that - the Real Madrid manager could have been forgiven for thinking he had got away with it as the clock ticked into the last minute of stoppage time at Parc des Princes.

His side were on course to steal a clean sheet against Paris Saint-Germain, on a night where Thibaut Courtois saved a Lionel Messi penalty, and go into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie level.

With Neymar facing away from goal, a good 40 yards out, Ancelotti’s mind might have started to drift to the press conference, the flight home, the visit of Alaves on Saturday in La Liga.

But by the time the ball reached Kylian Mbappe, even with Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao ahead of him, the focus snapped back to the present. When the flying France forward is in possession, you are obliged to pay attention.

A couple of seconds later, with the ball nestling in the back of Courtois’s net, PSG had the late winner their performance deserved, and still, Ancelotti might think he got away with it.

The tie is still alive, even though Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in the driving seat with their 1-0 lead.

“We have not played well, we did not play how we want, they were superior,” admitted Ancelotti post-match. On another night, PSG would have scored long before the final seconds of the game.

Mbappe was denied twice by Courtois, Angel Di Maria had blazed over early on when he should have scored, and Messi failed from the penalty spot.

Madrid managed a total of just three shots at goal, all off-target, the lowest number they have managed in a European game since the 2003-04 season.

PSG, meanwhile, peppered Courtois at the other end with 21 efforts. “Courtois saves elimination, and an embarrassment,” ran a headline in Marca.

Madrid, who had clearly noticed the abolishment of the away goals rule this season, showed little interest in attacking Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. Or even crossing the halfway line, for large swathes of the game.

Ancelotti’s tactic was to sit back and defend, hoping to spring Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema on the break. However, PSG pressed better than the visitors anticipated and Madrid’s long passes to their forwards were wayward and rushed.

Sometimes Benzema did not even bother to try to get on the end of the long balls. It might have been because he was half-fit, having rushed back from injury to make the starting line up in Paris, or because he saw no hope in the system chosen by Ancelotti.

The midfield was so deep there was no support for the forwards when they had the ball, left with the job of taking on the whole of the PSG defence by themselves. Achraf Hakimi, a player Madrid should never have sold, shackled Vinicius at every opportunity.

“With the Bernabeu behind us it will be a different game,” said Ancelotti, and it will need to be. Madrid will be without Casemiro, their best player aside from Courtois, and Ferland Mendy, who are both suspended.

Mendy did not have an easy night in Paris, but he will be missed too, with David Alaba likely to be forced out wide to cover for him, or Nacho used out of position. The other option is Marcelo, although it would be bold for Ancelotti to go there given the veteran Brazlian's displays over the past couple of years.

Madrid’s performance on Tuesday was the polar opposite of bold, and if Ancelotti wants the support of the notoriously demanding home fans, he will have to offer them significantly more than the team produced in the first leg.

Article continues below

Using midfielder Fede Valverde might be one option, with the Uruguay international capable of matching the intensity the impressive Marco Verratti offered. Eduardo Camavinga might be another option, while Gareth Bale has started to earn minutes again in the last few days.

The Welshman has been part of some European miracles before for Real Madrid. and Ancelotti is not far away from leaning on that lore.

There have been no better ideas on show from Los Blancos at the halfway point of the tie.