‘Real Madrid is gone, Man Utd is gone’ – Pochettino urged to stick with ‘dream’ Spurs job

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes the highly-rated Argentine coach has no need to move because he already fills the perfect post

Mauricio Pochettino has been told he has a dream job at and should be looking to stay put, with Harry Redknapp considering potentially attractive roles at and to be “gone”.

A position at Santiago Bernabeu is certainly no longer one a highly-rated Argentine tactician can expect to fill any time soon, with Zinedine Zidane back in the familiar surroundings of the Spanish capital.

No decision has been made as yet at Old Trafford regarding a permanent managerial appointment, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still considered to be the leading contender to get the nod after impressing on an interim agreement.

If neither Madrid nor Manchester are realistic destinations at this stage, the man currently in charge of Spurs – who has been heavily linked with both clubs – has been urged to keep his focus locked on challenges in north London which boast the potential to fulfil his professional ambition.

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp has told the Daily Star of Pochettino: “I think he’s well off, he’s got a great job, it’s a job that’s as good as any job he could have dreamed of having when he was coming through the ranks, to be manager of Tottenham.

“New stadium, fantastic training ground, some absolutely top players, real good team.

“I’d be very happy where he is, it’s as good a job he could have dreaming of doing.

“Real Madrid is gone. Man United is gone - Solskjaer is sure to get that job.

“So I really don’t see where he could go that’s any better at the moment than managing Tottenham, I think it’s a great job for him.

“I’m sure he knows he’s well off.”

Pochettino had been hoping to force Tottenham into contention for the Premier League title this season, while also chasing down European honours.

Spurs have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City, but have slipped off the pace domestically.

Redknapp believes that is to be expected as a club that has been very quiet in recent transfer windows is not yet at the level of those sat directly above them:

He added: “When you’ve got Harry Kane in your team, 25/30 goals a year, what a start that is for you.

“You can build your team round that every year.

“They’ve got some good players too, Dele Alli, they’re a good team, they’re where they are now, third or fourth, that’s where they’ll be again this year.”

Spurs are currently sat third in the table, 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool and only one in front of arch-rivals Arsenal.