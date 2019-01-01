Real Madrid injury woes continue as Isco out with hamstring strain

The Spanish giants have announced the playmaker is set for a spell on the sidelines

will be without Isco after the midfielder picked up a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valladolid.

However, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Real Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After the tests carried out today on our player Isco Alarcon by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the bps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Fortunately for Los Blancos, Isco's injury has come shortly before the international break, giving him an extended period to recover and return to action.

Article continues below

He is now the fifth Real player to pick up a muscle injury already this season with Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz, James and Rodrygo all suffering similar issues.

Zinedine Zidane faces selection issues with his squad looking so thin ahead of Sunday's visit of .

More to follow...