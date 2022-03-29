Real Madrid's Hazard sidelined again after undergoing successful surgery

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard underwent surgery on Tuesday as the Belgian star is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Hazard has dealt with a reoccurring injury issue for some time and has now undergone surgery to remove a plate that was originally put in after he broke his ankle in March 2020.

With the injury, the Belgian will miss several key matches, including Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against his former club Chelsea.

What was said?

"Our player Eden Hazard underwent a successful operation today at the Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospital for the removal of an osteosynthesis plate on his right fibula," Real Madrid said in a statement.

"The operation was carried out by Dr. Jose Palacios under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard is already at his home to start his recovery."

How long will Hazard be out?

Hazard is expected to miss between two and four weeks, with Real Madrid set to face Chelsea on on April 6 and 12.

Real Madrid have matches against Celta Vigo and Getafe during that timeframe as well before they face off with Sevilla on April 15.

Hazard hasn't played since February and has scored just one goal in 22 appearances this season.

