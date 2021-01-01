Real Madrid deny claims they want Hakimi back amid Inter payment dispute

The Blancos have insisted that the terms of the Moroccan's current contract are completely 'normal' despite reports to the contrary swirling in Italy

have denied claims they want Achraf Hakimi back amid an alleged payment dispute with .

Hakimi completed a €40 million (£36m/$45m) move to Inter in the summer transfer window, bringing his three-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu to an end.

The giants agreed to pay the final fee in four €10m instalments, the first of which was originally due in December last year.

The two clubs signed a new agreement pushing the payment date back to March, with Inter struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Corriere Dello Sport has reported that Madrid are threatening to sue due to late remittance.

The Italian publication has even asserted that the Blancos are eager to cancel the entire deal and re-sign Hakimi, but the reigning champions have now come out with an official statement to set the record straight.

“With regards to the information published by the Corriere dello Sport about alleged tension between our club and Inter Milan, Real Madrid CF wants to make clear that such reports are outright false," a statement on the club's website reads.

“Real Madrid has not at any time required an alleged guarantee from Inter Milan, as stated in the publication.

“The terms of the player’s transfer to Inter are framed in the usual and normal contractual relationships between football clubs.

“That is especially true in this case with Inter Milan, with whom Real Madrid have always maintained and continues to maintain excellent relationships as a historic and friendly club.”

Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano has also dismissed the reports, telling FCInter1908.it: "I don’t know anything about that.

“We have not received any calls from Madrid. Achraf is happy at Inter and is only concentrated on doing his best for Inter.

“His objective is to win with the Inter jersey, and he’s not thinking about anything else.”

Hakimi will be back in contention for a place in Inter's line up when they take in a trip to in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri to date, while also laying on six assists for his team-mates.