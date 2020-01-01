Real Madrid confirm Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19

The Blancos striker will be taking in a period of self-isolation as Zinedine Zidane’s side prepare for a Champions League clash with Manchester City

have confirmed that Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating at home.

The Blancos are in the process of finalising their plans for the second leg of a last-16 encounter with Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side trail that contest 2-1 on aggregate and have it all to do at the Etihad Stadium on August 7.

Quarantine protocols have been put in place for those arriving in Britain from Spanish shores as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to public health around the world.

Real had been granted exemption from those regulations, with there no need for them to isolate for 14 days once entering the UK.

There has been no suggestion as yet that a review of that situation will be carried out.

Mariano has, however, tested positive in the Spanish capital and been forced out of Zidane’s plans.

The 26-year-old is said to have had no contract with other players and staff, with his being the only positive test recorded after an initial round of screening.

Real announced via a statement on the club’s official website: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."