Real Madrid confirm four players, including Vinicius Junior and Courtois, have tested positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are among four players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have also contracted the virus ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday.

Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will now have to make do without all four players at Coliseum Alfonso Perez as they begin a 10-day self-isolation period away from the club.

What's been said?

Madrid have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19."

More to follow.