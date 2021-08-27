Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu

The Brazil international has joined Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde in committing his long-term future to the Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has signed a new four-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old's previous contract was due to expire in less than 24 months, but the Blancos have now tied him down to fresh terms until 2025.

Casemiro has been a key player for Real since joining the club from Sao Paulo in 2013, and will continue to play a vital role in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the foreseeable future.

What's been said?

The Liga giants have confirmed the Brazilian's extension in an official statement, which reads: "Casemiro signed his contract renewal at Real Madrid City, accompanied by President Florentino Perez . The Brazilian midfielder remains linked to our club until June 30, 2025. After signing, he received a shirt with his name and the number 2025 as the number."

Casemiro's Real record

Casemiro has helped Madrid win 14 trophies in total over the last eight years, including two Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The Brazil international has made 288 appearances for the club to date, recording 30 goals and 25 assists, and will be back in contention for a place in Ancelotti's lineup when the Blancos take a trip to Real Betis on Saturday.

Who else have Real tied to new contracts?

Casemiro has joined a number of household names in signing a renewal at Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with their contract drive beginning with a fresh one-year deal for Luka Modric.

Nacho Fernandez and Karim Benzema have since been signed up until 2023, while Dani Carvajal has agreed to the same terms as Casemiro and first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been tied down until 2026.

