NXGN
International Champions Cup

Madrid derby & full International Champions Cup fixture list

Comments()
Getty Images
Some of Europe's biggest club sides will come face-to-face in the seventh edition of the pre-season ICC tournament

The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August. 

Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas.

Editors' Picks

Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern vs AC Milan, Tottenham vs Man Utd and Juventus vs Inter.

Article continues below

In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.

Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Venue
Jul 16 Roma vs Chivas TBC SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL
Jul 17 Arsenal vs Bayern Munich TBC Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
Jul 20 Manchester United vs Inter TBC National Stadium, Singapore
Jul 20 Arsenal vs Roma TBC Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Jul 20 Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid TBC NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Jul 20 Benfica vs Chivas TBC Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Jul 21 Juventus vs Tottenham TBC National Stadium, Singapore
Jul 23 Real Madrid vs Arsenal TBC FedExField, Landover, MD
Jul 23 Bayern Munich vs AC Milan TBC Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, KS
Jul 23 Chivas vs Atletico Madrid TBC Globe Life Park, Arlington, VA
Jul 24 Juventus vs Inter TBC China venue TBC
Jul 24 Roma vs Benfica TBC Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
Jul 25 Tottenham vs Manchester United TBC Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai
Jul 26 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid TBC MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 28 AC Milan vs Benfica TBC Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Aug 3 Manchester United vs AC Milan TBC Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Aug 4 Tottenham vs Inter TBC Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Aug 10 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus TBC Friends Arena, Stockholm

Close