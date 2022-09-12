Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's defeat to Napoli last week was the worst performance of his near seven-year reign at Anfield.

Players were called to a meeting after 4-1 loss

Worse than 7-2 Villa defeat

Reds face Ajax on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss reflected on his side's 4-1 reverse in Italy in their opening Champions League group match - their worst European loss since 1966 - and said he could find few positives to take from it.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the game with Ajax on Tuesday, Klopp told reporters: "We had a meeting with the players. I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show, to be honest. The boys knew, but then seeing it again made it really obvious; it was the worst game we played since I am here, and we played a few bad games.

"Everybody remembers Aston Villa [when Liverpool lost 7-2 in 2020] and some others where we were just not up to speed, but there were at least glimpses. In this [Napoli] game, nothing. We have to understand why that happened. I think eight out of the [starting] XI were absolutely below their level, and the three others were not at their top level, just normal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were 3-0 down by half-time in Naples, with Victor Osimhen finding time to miss a penalty in the meantime, and though they performed better after the break, their 4-1 loss was their heaviest in continental competition since a 5-1 defeat to Ajax, 56 years ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Later, Klopp was asked by a journalist if the postponement of last weekend's game with Wolves may cause his side to "lose rhythm." He replied: "Which rhythm?! We had none! Did you watch our game? Losing this rhythm would be really cool!"

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS: Liverpool were thrashed in Naples...

Leaving Klopp to apologise to the travelling Reds fans...

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds welcome Ajax to Anfield for their first Champions League home game of the season on Tuesday.