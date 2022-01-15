Real Betis vs Sevilla suspended after Jordan hit by object
The Copa del Rey match between Real Betis and Sevilla has been suspended after a player was struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.
The derby match was halted during the first half after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit while the Betis players celebrated a goal by Nabil Fekir.
Jordan fell to the ground and received medical treatment but managed to walk off the pitch before referee Ricardo de Burgos ordered the teams to exit the field, too.
What has happened?
Around 20 minutes after the incident, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced that the match was officially suspended.
"The last-16 Copa del Rey fixture between Real Betis and Sevilla has been suspended," the RFEF posted on Twitter.
"The RFEF condemns all acts of violence on the pitch."
It is not known if and when the match will be concluded, with the quarter-finals of the competition scheduled to go ahead in early-February.
Betis player accuses Jordan of embellishment
"I hope Jordan is okay," wrote Betis' Juan Miranda on Twitter. "We all heard how his coach [Julen Lopetegui] encouraged him to go down and get dizzy, they knew what they were doing."
What happened in the game?
Sevilla took the lead 35 minutes into the last-16 tie through Papu Gomez, lashed into the net from outside the box despite Betis’ early domination.
The home side managed to pull level just before half-time as Fekir scored directly from a corner, sending it flying over goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor and into the net.
The attacking midfielder's goal proved to be the final action of the game, as Jordan was hit seconds later.