Reading’s Meite and Brentford’s Benrahma make Championship Team of the Week

The Ivory Coast and the Algeria internationals played key roles to help their sides secure victories and have been rewarded for their efforts

Reading winger Yakou Meite and ’s forward Said Benrahma have been nominated for Championship Team of the Week.

international Meite scored four goals, the first in his career, to help Mark Bowen’s men bounce back to winning ways in style with a 5-0 triumph over Luton Town on Saturday.

The forward swiftly completed his hat-trick moments before the half-time break before his 62nd-minute effort sealed the victory.

The graduate has now bagged 16 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Royals in this campaign.

Benrahma, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick to help Brentford secure an effortless victory against Athletic on Saturday.

The international’s effort inspired the Griffin Park outfit to the third spot on the Championship table, behind leaders and West Bromwich Albion.

His impressive showing in the encounter has earned him a place among the best performing players in the week under review along with the Ivory Coast winger.

Benrahma has now scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in this campaign amid other dazzling displays.

The forward joined the Griffin Park outfit in the summer of 2018 from French club Nice and has continued to turn heads with his performances.

The former player is currently on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including , who are looking to strengthen their attack.

Benrahma will hope to help Thomas Frank’s men extend their winning run to seven games when they take on Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Meite, meanwhile, will look to add to his 12 Championship goal when Reading trade tackles with .