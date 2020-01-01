RB Leipzig set to sign Barcelona target Dani Olmo, Dinamo boss confirms

The Bundesliga leaders look to have won the race for the exciting Spanish attacking midfielder

manager Nenad Bjelica has confirmed that Dani Olmo is set to join despite interest from .

The attacking midfielder, 21, is a product of the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy, but he left in 2014 to join Dinamo in in order to break into the first team.

There had been rumours his old club were interested in bringing Olmo back to Camp Nou, but Luis Suarez’s injury has made a centre-forward the new top priority in Catalonia.

As a result, it appears leaders Leipzig have been able to swoop in and add an exciting young talent to their project, with Bjelica confirming that a deal is imminent.

"From the numerous offers he had, he picked Leipzig,” Bjelica said. “In my opinion it is the best club for him to develop.

"He wanted to say good-bye to his teammates [before leaving Zagreb’s training camp to go to Leipzig for his medical], but he could not. It was very emotional."

No fee has yet been confirmed, but it has been speculated that the sum is between €20m (£17m/$22m) and €30m (£25m/$33m), with the possibility of additional bonus clauses also being inserted into the deal.

Leipzig are enjoying an impressive season and are currently four points clear of reigning champions at the top of the Bundesliga with 18 games played, having lost just twice in the league this campaign.

Article continues below

Innovative 32-year-old manager Julien Nagelsmann has guided his young side to the summit of the league standings whilst boasting the most prolific attack – with 51 league goals scored so far – and the joint second-best defensive record – conceding just 21 times.

The addition of Olmo, who has impressed in his time in Croatia, managing eight goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, makes Leipzig an even more exciting proposition and Nagelsmann will hope that his arrival boosts their unlikely title tilt.

Despite his tender years, Olmo has already made 124 senior appearances for Dinamo, scoring 34 goals and recording a further 28 assists in that time.