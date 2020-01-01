Rashford, Martial & Greenwood backed by Solskjaer to be Man Utd’s new Ronaldo, Tevez & Rooney

The Red Devils boss believes the attacking options currently at his disposal have the potential to follow in some illustrious footsteps

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood can build a striking trident at to rival that once formed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have boasted plenty of fearsome attacking units down the years.

In his playing days, Solskjaer figured alongside the likes of Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo and Rooney.

He is now calling the shots at Old Trafford and believes those currently at his disposal have the potential to follow in the footsteps of iconic predecessors.

The United boss said when asked about his frontmen: “We can see them three, got them on long contracts, and can see them three developing into a very exciting front three.

“I was here with Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney - that’s what we want as supporters and manager, express yourselves, put the fear to their defenders. We’ve got Daniel James here as well so I am very excited for it.”

Rashford has netted 19 times this season, Martial 11 and Greenwood nine.

Their collective return is greater than that enjoyed by ’s fearsome frontline of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Solskjaer believes that bodes well heading into a meeting with the Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

He said: “I believe in ours, going to add to them, definitely, but in the years coming we’ll see lots of them.

“Liverpool have scored more goals than us outside the front three so I'm not going to say ours are better or theirs are better. Sunday will be a game by itself.”

Solskjaer added: “The front three they’ve [Liverpool] got have been playing together for ages, seasons now, and you can see the rotation movements, understanding and we hope our front three will get that understanding.

“I think I’ve only started them together once in the Premier League [in a 4-1 win over Newcastle], so we’ve got a way to go to get the understanding but they scored four goals in that game.”

United will make the short journey to Merseyside this weekend sat fifth in the English top-flight table, five points adrift of and the final spot.