Rashford in the dark on England World Cup recall but expects Man Utd form to improve

The Red Devils forward has not represented his country in over a year, but tickets for a major finals in Qatar remain up for grabs

Marcus Rashford admits to still being in the dark when it comes to his World Cup chances with England, but the Manchester United forward is confident that club form will be discovered this season after taking in a “priceless” pre-season. The 24-year-old Old Trafford academy graduate has earned 46 caps for his country to date, with 12 goals recorded across those outings.

He has, however, gone over 12 months since last turning out for the Three Lions in the final of Euro 2020 and has been given no indication by Gareth Southgate that he will be drafted back into the fold ahead of another major tournament in Qatar later this year.

Will Marcus Rashford make England’s World Cup squad?

Rashford dropped out of favour during the 2022-23 campaign as he struggled for a spark domestically and has no idea whether a recall could be on the cards as others edge ahead of him in the pecking order.

“I’ve not spoken to (Southgate) since the summer, really,” Rashford said when quizzed on his international ambitions.

“I’m not too sure but all I can do is try and do my best for United and then we’ll see what happens.”

The 2022 World Cup is due to get underway on November 21, with England being placed in Group B alongside Iran, the United States and Wales.

Can Marcus Rashford find form at Man Utd?

Rashford will need to produce his best for the Red Devils in order to come into Southgate’s thoughts, and he believes a rare summer without competitive action will stand him in good stead.

A frontman that mustered just five goals last season added: “For me personally, it’s priceless to have the pre-season that I’ve had.

“Sometimes I don’t really take as much note of it because usually we’re playing games in the summer and stuff like that, so the next season sort of just rolls onto the previous season.

“But this year I’ve had time to break, rest, recover mentally and physically, and then I’ve had a proper pre-season. I feel really happy. I’m pleased that I managed to do that.”

Will Marcus Rashford silence his critics?

Rashford has hit two goals for United during pre-season, against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, and is looking for the Red Devils to silence their critics as a collective in 2022-23 after stumbling their way to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

He said: “I think it’s normal when we’re not performing as we should perform (that) you get criticised. It’s part and parcel of the game.

“I’ve always said that I’m my own harshest critic and I know when I’m not playing my best football and I know when I need to improve.

“Definitely last season was a time for me to reflect on. I’ve had the time off in the summer and a long pre-season, so I feel a lot more ready this season.”