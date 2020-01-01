Rashford eager to 'get back to winning trophies' at Man Utd

The England international has his sights set on major silverware as the Red Devils look to push through a tough "period of transition"

Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire to see "get back to winning titles and trophies", while also outlining his ambition to help secure a first World Cup since 1966.

United have slipped down English football's pecking order since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 and have been forced to watch arch-rivals and battle it out for supremacy over the last couple of seasons.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failed to revive the glory days at Old Trafford, with legendary former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the latest man tasked with filling Ferguson's sizeable boots.

More teams

The Norwegian's first year in charge has been mixed, but a strong start to 2020 has lifted the cloud of gloom surrounding the club and renewed optimism among supporters hoping that a lean period of mediocrity may soon draw to a close.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in 11 matches prior to the enforced break in the season caused by the coronavirus outbreak, three points outside of the top four and through to the latter stages of both the and .

Rashford has been unable to contribute this year due to a back injury but he is confident that the "United of old" will return in the near future, as long as every member of the squad continues pulling in the right direction.

The forward is also targeting success on the international stage with England, as he told Four Four Two while discussing his future goals: “Everyone wants to win trophies. As long as the team is successful and we get back to winning titles and trophies, that’s the main thing for me.

“To win the World Cup, and for Man United to win the .

“We need to start showing signs that we can be the United of old. Football has changed a lot, so it’s not going to be exactly the same, but we know the club can do it. It’s been difficult, but it’s a period of transition.

“As long as we stay focused, I don’t see why we can’t turn things around and really improve.”

Rashford was enjoying his best season yet in a United shirt before being sidelined, scoring 19 goals and laying on five assists in 31 outings across all competitions.

Article continues below

The 22-year-old went on to reveal that he dreams of becoming an Old Trafford legend, having watched the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs achieve greatness after coming from humble beginnings in the academy.

“You grow up around so many people who have that United legend status that it becomes part of your dream,” he explained.

“When you dream of playing for Man United, you don’t only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like Beckham, Scholes and Giggs. It’s part of the dream as an academy lad.”