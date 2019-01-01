Rapinoe and Bronze lead The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees after Women's World Cup exploits

Nominations are heavily influenced by this summer's Women's World Cup, with four of the United States' winning team up for the award

Megan Rapinoe leads the list of nominees for this year's The Best FIFA Women's Player award, following an eventful summer on and off the pitch that ended with her becoming a two-time Women's World Cup winner.

The United States forward grabbed headlines for her feud with Donald Trump, as well as with digs at FIFA's scheduling and U.S. Soccer as part of the team's equal pay dispute, but she also collected the tournament's Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards as well as a winners' medal.

Three of her national team-mates join her on the shortlist, with midfielders Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle - who won the Bronze Ball - and forward Alex Morgan, who collected the Silver Boot, also nominated.

Ertz was key to Jill Ellis - who has been nominated for the coach's equivalent of this award - leading the USA to back-to-back World Cup wins, while Lavelle was the tournament's break-out star, starring in the semi-final win over before scoring against the in the final.

Morgan's performances were more than her goals, five of which came in the opening 13-0 win over , with her providing three assists to edge out Ellen White in the scoring charts.

White collected the Bronze Boot for her six goals for England, and also makes the shortlist for her efforts. The striker struggled with injuries at club level, but still scored six goals in seven starts for Birmingham as she regained fitness towards the end of the season, earning herself a move to .

Nominees in full: Lucy Bronze ( /England), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Caroline Graham Hansen ( /Norway), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway), Amandine Henry (Lyon/ ), Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/ ), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA), Vivianne Miedema ( /Netherlands), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France), Ellen White (Birmingham/England).

