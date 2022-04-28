Rangnick responds to Austria job rumours after Man Utd draw 1-1 with Chelsea

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick says he will "definitely" take up a consultancy role at the club next season, but stopped short of denying claims he could also take charge of Austria's national team.

Reports on Thursday suggested the German manager is considering an offer to take over as Austria boss.

Asked about the rumours after United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League, Rangnick said he will stay on at Old Trafford after stepping down from his role as interim manager.

What has Rangnick said about the Austria rumours?

"Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue," he said to Sky Sports after the clash against Chelsea.

"I can confIrm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role.

"So far me and Erik [ten Hag] haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.

"It would leave space for another job but that is what we agreed in November last year."

What next for Man Utd?

The draw against Thomas Tuchel's team leaves United sixth in the Premier League table.

They are five points behind Arsenal, who occupy the fourth and final spot that guarantees a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

However, United have played two more matches than Arsenal and fellow contenders Tottenham, who are three points ahead of Rangnick's team.

United are now winless in three matches and will take on Brentford at home on Monday, followed by a trip to Brighton.

They will then finish off the season with an away game against Crystal Palace on May 22.

