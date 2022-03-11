Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists that he is not worried about the prospect of losing home-grown striker Marcus Rashford.

Recent reports suggest that the England international is fed up with the lack of game time and considering a move away from Old Trafford over the summer.

But his manager claims that he is still happy and keen to get back to his best.

What was said?

"I spoke with him yesterday and day before yesterday so I don't know anything about that," Rangnick told reporters on Friday in response to the exit rumours.

"In my 25 years in professional football, I have decided not to take too much notice of things happening in the media. He didn't say anything to me, he said to me that he is still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level for the club.

"There was no mention of him not being happy here. For me this is not a worry at all.

"My worry and concern or what I'm trying to achieve with him is what we did with for example Anthony [Elanga], with Jadon, with one or two other young players that we have, to improve his performance and make sure that he gets the best version of himself.

The bigger picture

Rashford has been dogged by a lack of playing time this term, as the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo added extra competition to United's already packed forward positions.

Getty Images

The striker has started just two of his club's last 11 Premier League outings, but Rangnick believes he has been given ample opportunity to prove his worth.

"I don't think that he's not had enough game time. He's had 13-14 games since I've been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn't play from the start. I don't think this is an issue and he never said anything about that since we spoke yesterday," the manager added.

"But again, the window is closed right now. Even if, suppose, he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer.

"Now the window is closed. It's got nothing to do with tomorrow's game or the game on Tuesday."

