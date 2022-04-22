Rangnick hopes to remain at Man Utd following Ten Hag arrival

Ralf Rangnick says he hopes to remain onboard at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag's arrival in the summer, but the interim manager admits he does not know what his Red Devils future holds.

The German has been in interim charge at Old Trafford across the second half of the season, having succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge on a temporary basis at the Theatre of Dreams.

Original plans were for Rangnick to subsequently move upstairs and take a consultancy role within the club, though those plans appear less assured following the team's poor form in recent months - but regardless, the manager hopes that he may still have a place within the side.

What has Rangnick said about remaining at Man Utd?

"I’m interested and I’m very much feeling with this club after these five and a half months," Rangick said. "I still see what kind of options and the spaces for improvement where we could develop.

"Having seen Liverpool play against us, having seen what’s happened at other clubs, we also spoke about Arsenal and even Tottenham – why can this not be possible here? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"This is just amazing and, of course, I would want to be a part of the process that has to happen. But I don’t know how this can happen. We have an agreement on that role but, in the end, it’s not a question of what is written on paper or what has been agreed upon."

Rangnick keen to avoid stepping on successor's toes

Elsewhere, the German stressed the importance of not enforcing his presence upon the Dutchman who will replace him in the managerial hotseat, and speculates whether he would indeed be the right fit for a role to assist the outgoing Ajax boss in his new capacity.

Article continues below

“It’s also important to know how Erik ten Hag sees it," he added. "Does he like to speak with somebody like myself? How close does he want to work together? Those are the things we haven’t spoken about yet so, for me, I’m not worried about that at all.

“But, for me it’s not a question of having agreed upon a contract or whatever for the next two years. It’s about what will really happen. How much does Erik ten Hag and the board of Manchester United really want my opinion and my experience?"

Further reading