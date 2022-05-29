Rangnick cancels Man Utd consultancy role to focus fully on Austria job

The coach announced that the his consultancy contract has been terminated after his spell in charge at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will not continue in his role as a consultant for Manchester United.

The initial agreement that saw Rangnick take over as interim manager at Old Trafford said that he would help shape the club's strategy in an advisory role.

However, Rangnick has decided not to continue with the Premier League side.

Rangnick cancelled Man Utd consultancy contract

Rangnick has been appointed Austria coach and his side will take on Croatia, Denmark and France in the Nations League.

In his first press conference as Austria boss, Rangnick confirmed he would not stay on at United.

"We have come to the conclusion that it is better for me and the club to concentrate fully on the Austrian national team," he said.

"I cancelled the consultancy contract."

A statement from United said: "We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

What next for Man Utd ?

Rangnick, who took charge of the Old Trafford team in December, helped United to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils eventually appointed Erik ten Hag as first team coach and the club's CEO says they are putting a plan in place that will help the club gain long-term success.

Chief executive Richard Arnold said at a fans' forum: "We also feel confidence that change is coming because of the action being taken to drive long-term success.

"The appointment of Erik ten Hag was the most visible example of that action and the most important. Success won't be achieved overnight but we are determined to get there."

