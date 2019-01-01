Rangers midfielder Aribo aiming to get 'nasty' after scoring first Scottish Premiership goal

The Nigeria international notched his maiden league goal on his return to the Tony Macaroni Arena, where he suffered a head injury

midfielder Joe Aribo has vowed to get nasty with his play after scoring on his return to .

The 23-year-old came back to the Tony Macaroni Arena to score his first Scottish Premiership goal in the Gers’ 2-0 victory against Gary Holt’s men.

The midfielder suffered a head injury in a challenge with Ricki Lamie on his last outing at the stadium during a Cup tie in September which sidelined him from action for three weeks.

The international has promised to be ready to face any opposition by adding a nasty edge to his game.

“I thought it was a bit crazy, the blood dripping, but it wasn’t too much for me to handle,” Aribo told the club website.

“I was a bit fuming that not much was given for the incident but you just have to learn from it. It happened.

“It is very physical in Scottish football and I have been learning that. So I just hope I am able to match what I am going to get from the opposition and be nasty to play against.

“It’s something I am learning myself that I have to improve on because some may say that I am a bit nice but I just want to be as nasty a player as I can be as well as a technical player.”

Aribo opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men in the 32nd minute after he was set up by Scott Arfield to put his side on the path of victory.

Reacting to his strike he said: “It was an amazing feeling getting my first goal in the Scottish league, I am ecstatic.

“I was just happy to get through the 90 minutes with what happened the last time.

“I wasn’t thinking too heavily on it but it’s always in the back of your mind and I just wanted to put my stamp on the game.

“The manager said he wanted me to be a beast. I would say it means just make your opponent dread playing against you because you are going to be in your face.

“That’s what I wanted to go out there and do and I am just happy I was able to put in a good performance and the team were able to get a good result.”

Aribo has now scored five goals for Rangers since his summer switch from English Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder, who has struck two times in two games for the Super Eagles, will be expected to play a key role when Gernot Rohr’s men take on the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in qualifiers, on November 13 and 17, respectively.