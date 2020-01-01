Rangers’ Aribo delighted to return to action after coronavirus ended season

The Nigeria international featured for the Ibrox Stadium outfit in their first pre-season game against the Accies

midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his delight after returning to action in their pre-season game against on Saturday.

Calvin Bassey’s strike cancelled out Ronan Hughes’ opener before Markus Fjortoft scored the match-winner from the penalty spot to hand Steven Gerrard’s men a 2-1 victory.

Super Eagles midfielder Aribo came close to scoring in the encounter when he struck a shot but the effort was blocked by Hamilton's defenders.

The outbreak of coronavirus in March forced football activities to be suspended in and around the world as many countries imposed a total lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The 2019-20 Scottish Premiership was subsequently ended abruptly as a result of Covid-19 and the Gers finished second on the league table behind .

After the Scottish government allowed football activities to return, Rangers immediately kick-started their build-up to the 2020-21 season.

Aribo, who has been part of the preparations, has taken to the social media to express his feelings on his return to action after 17 weeks of inactivity.

“Felt good to be back on the pitch,” Aribo posted on Instagram with his image during the game.

Aribo has been in fine form since joining the Gers last summer after turning down a chance to extend his contract with Charlton Athletic, where he spent two years.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances for the Ibrox Stadium outfit in his debut campaign.

His eye-catching performances earned him a call-up to the national team and he has since made four appearances for the three-time African champions.

Aribo will hope to continue his impressive performances for the Gers in their remaining pre-season games.