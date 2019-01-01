Ramy Bensebaini: Borussia Monchengladbach sign Rennes' Algeria defender

The Bundesliga outfit completed the signing of the 24-year-old on a four-year deal

Ramy Bensebaini has joined permanently from club .

The signing of the versatile defender, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, comes as a reinforcement for the Borussia-Park outfit.

The former player penned a four-year deal which will keep him in Monchengladbach until 2023.

Bensebaini scored a goal in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign and also found the back of the net as Rennes' went on to lift the 2018-19 French Cup.

Article continues below

He was also a member of the team that conquered the rest of the continent at the 2019 in .

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Algeria international becomes the second African star in Marco Rose's team after Guinea's Ibrahima Traore.