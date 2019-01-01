Ramsey's Arsenal career over as Emery confirms injury blow

The midfielder is suffering with a hamstring problem that will bring his season to a premature end, with the Welshman joining Juventus in the summer

Aaron Ramsey will play no further games for before joining in the summer after Unai Emery confirmed his hamstring injury will rule him out of the Gunners' season run-in.

The midfielder, who will sign for Juventus on a free transfer at the end of June, suffered the problem during the quarter-final triumph over .

There were hopes that Ramsey would be able to recover in time to play a part before the season ends, with Emery's side potentially still having a maximum of five matches left, should they advance to the Europa League final.

But the Spaniard has now revealed that there is no hope of Ramsey returning in time.

He told reporters: "He was in a good moment when he was injured.

"I said to him, 'I want to do something important in your last matches here' - though he could come back maybe in the future.

"I want to do something important. It will not be with him on the pitch - but still with him, with us."

