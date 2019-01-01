Ramsey poised to sign five-year Juventus contract after completing first part of medical

The Arsenal midfielder has moved a step closer to linking up with the Serie A champions, with a summer switch in the process of being finalised

Aaron Ramsey has completed the first part of a medical with Juventus as the Arsenal midfielder edges ever closer to signing a five-year contract with the Serie A champions, Goal understands.

The Wales international is set to become a free agent this summer when his current deal with the Gunners expires.

Leading clubs from across Europe have expressed an interest in adding the 28-year-old to their respective ranks.

Juventus, though, have fended off the competition and are poised to complete the capture of a prized signature.

Ramsey is set to sign a long-term contract with the Bianconeri which is worth €7 million a year (£6m/$8m) plus bonuses – as previously revealed by Goal.

That agreement moved a step closer on Sunday as the process of completing physical examinations began.

Juventus officials were in London to meet with Ramsey and oversee the start of a medical.

The Italian giants have taken a similar approach when snapping up free agents in the past.

Sami Khedira and Emre Can were both put through their paces long before the Germany internationals linked up with Juventus, with there a desire from all sides to keep dealings out of the spotlight.

Ramsey is closing in on a deal, though, and his agent – David Baldwin – is expected to meet with Bianconeri officials in Milan this week.

Those discussions are intended to close a deal, with it considered to be a formality that a lucrative contract will be put in place.

Once those terms are agreed, competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will have been successfully seen off.

Juventus will, however, have to be patient before welcoming a fresh face onto their books.

Arsenal have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with Ramsey during the January transfer window, despite seeing him head towards the exits.

The Serie A champions will ask the question one more time of the Gunners, in a final effort to get a winter deal over the line, but are expecting to bring another proven performer into their star-studded squad for pre-season.