Ramos hits out at referee following Real Madrid defeat: I asked if he had a personal problem with me

The Blancos skipper believes that his side are not being given a fair share of the calls currently

captain Sergio Ramos hit out at referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez following his side’s surprise 1-0 defeat to in on Saturday.

Heading into the day, Los Blancos topped the division by a point over rivals , but after the Catalans won 5-0 against in an earlier kick off, Zinedine Zidane’s men were unable to respond as they saw a 15-match undefeated streak in the league come to a shuddering halt as their hosts scored the only goal with 11 minutes remaining.

With Eden Hazard going off with another ankle injury, it was a bleak night for the Bernabeu club and not the ideal preparation for a week that will see them host in the and then Barcelona in a Clasico that continues to rise in importance.

Ramos, who was booked 10 minutes into the match, took aim at the referee following the shock loss in , in which Madrid had penalty appeals for handball waved away.

“I don't like talking about referees as they can make mistakes, but sometimes it makes you think,” he said.

“The criteria is different. They gave a penalty against me for an involuntary handball in the Supercopa de Espana. Today, there are two and they don't give it.

“I'm annoyed with Hernandez Hernandez. Referees were more respectful before and captains could speak to them. The arrogance is something that you have or you don’t have.

“I asked [the referee] if he had any personal problem with me and, if he did, to tell me so we could work it out.”

Meanwhile, the defender has told his team-mates to refocus ahead of a vital week with regards their hopes of silverware.

“We're annoyed,” Ramos said.

“The most decisive moment is arriving and we have to turn the page. We were leaders and now we're second.

“Any mistake can leave you without a trophy. Then again, there were lots of things surrounding this game... But we lost this game, not the referee and not VAR.”

Madrid last won La Liga in 2016-17 but defeat against Barca next week would seriously compromise their chances of being crowned Spanish champions once again.