Ramos encouraged by new Spain boss Luis Enrique's 'wonderful philosophy'

Spain had to fight to earn a 2-1 home win over Norway in Euro 2020 qualifying, but the defender is impressed by the work of his manager

Sergio Ramos hailed the impact of new coach Luis Enrique after a winning start to their qualifying campaign.

Spain beat Norway 2-1 in on Saturday but needed a penalty from Ramos to take the points after Josh King cancelled out Rodrigo Moreno's opener.

Captain Ramos has now scored in five consecutive appearances for Spain and he thinks the team is in good hands after the appointment of former coach Luis Enrique.

"You always have the dream and the goal of achieving something important," Ramos said to TVE .

"We are in a new dynamic of working with a coach who has a wonderful philosophy of play, then we will see match by match. Winning will make us feel more confident.

"A new road starts and what better way than to start winning against an opponent that has made it complicated despite the fact that we had the ball? We knew it was going to hurt."

For his part, Luis Enrique had no doubts Ramos would convert his penalty, the defender beating Rune Jarstein with a Panenka after the goalkeeper felled Alvaro Morata.

Buen estreno en nuestro camino a la #Euro2020 .

Gracias por el ambientazo, Mestalla.

Y otro más... ¡a la cazuela, Antonín !

Dedicatoria de cumple para mi amor, @PilarRubio_ .

A good start on the road to the #Euro2020 .

And... another one for the team, Antonín ! #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/0qghh9HvLX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 23, 2019

"Sergio Ramos is a unique player in the history of world football," the Spain coach said to Teledeporte .

"A player with that personality, I know he's going to shoot well."

Ramos took a bang to the head in the closing stages of the game as Spain saw out their victory.

"Now I feel well," Ramos added. "I suppose the inconvenience of the blow will come later."

Spain will be looking to continue their winning start to the qualifying campaign when they take on Malta on Tuesday.