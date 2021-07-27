Ramos denied PSG debut by calf problem that keeps him out of Sevilla friendly

The World Cup-winning defender is not being rushed into action for his new club following his move from Real Madrid as a free agent

Sergio Ramos is seeing a debut for Paris Saint-Germain delayed by a calf problem, with the World Cup-winning defender being prevented from opening a new chapter in his career.

The 35-year-old centre-half has linked up with the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Real Madrid and bringing a 16-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu to a close.

He is being eased into the PSG fold by Mauricio Pochettino, with no risks being taken on his fitness, and the decision has been taken for him to sit out a friendly date with former club Sevilla on Tuesday.

What has been said?

A statement from PSG on the club's official website reads: "Sergio Ramos is gradually recovering from a solar lesion in the left calf suffered during training at the end of last week.

"His return to training is expected in a week."

When could Ramos make his debut for PSG?

The veteran Spain international will be disappointed to miss out on another reunion with Sevilla, having graduated through their academy ranks to become a senior star.

If he does not return to full training until next week, then he could also sit out PSG's first competitive outing of 2021-22.

Pochettino's side are due to face Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Trophee des Champions on Sunday, with more silverware on the line there.

Ramos may yet come into contention for that fixture, with PSG then set to open their new top-flight campaign away at Troyes on August 7.

Who else is nursing knocks?

Ramos is not the only player currently unavailable to PSG, with a number of other first-team stars nursing knocks.

The French heavyweights added when delivering a fitness update: "Rafinha is in treatment for a sprained knee.

"Colin Dagba is recovering from a sprained ankle.

"Juan Bernat continues his gradual recovery with the group with good feelings."

