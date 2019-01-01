Ramadan Sobhi off to Germany for rehabilitaion amid uncertain Al Ahly future

The former Stoke City forward becomes the third injured Al Ahly player to fly to Germany for rehabilitation inside seven days

’s on-loan winger Ramadan Sobhi will spend 10 days in recovering from the thigh injury he sustained at training last week.

Sobhi is now the third Al Ahly player to go to Europe within a week for fitness attention.

He follows defender Saad Samir and midfielder Walid Soliman who were also sent to Germany last week for scans on their respective knee injuries.

Following Al Ahly’s exit from the Caf amid an injury-hit season, the club is keen to save their season by retaining the Egyptian Premier League title and having key players available for their remaining games.

Sobhi’s agent Nader Shawky managed to arrange the 22-year-old winger's recuperation in Germany.

“I reached an agreement with Ahly management that Sobhi will fly to Germany to recover from the injury that sidelined him from the team's previous game. Sobhi will fly to Germany on Sunday and will stay there for 10 days,” Shawky told a television station according to Al Ahram.

On a short term loan from English Premiership side , Sobhi’s future at Al Ahly is still uncertain.

The Egyptian giants are yet to decide whether or not to retain the player’s services when his loan spell expires on July 1.

Huddersfield’s relegation from the English Premier League might be Al Ahly’s best bet that could make Sobhi hand in a request to extend his loan deal for next season.

“Al Ahly management has not started negotiations over extending the loan deal of Sobhi,” Shawky said.

“Ramadan Sobhi is part of Huddersfield's squad and they are the only side to decide the player's future. Ramadan Sobhi’s loan from Huddersfield to Ahly will be finished on 1 July.”

Sobhi has scored a goal and made two assists in 10 appearances for Al Ahly since arriving back in Cairo in January.

His quick return to the Al Ahly fold will also increase his chances of being selected for June's .