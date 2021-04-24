Rakitic reveals he'd have loved to play for Bayern & discusses Messi future

The Croatia midfielder was reportedly offered to Bayern in 2019 before returning to Sevilla

Sevilla star Ivan Rakitic admits he would have loved the chance to represent Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, while offering his thoughts on former team-mate Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona.

Rakitic, 33, left Camp Nou for Andalucia in 2019, returning to the club he had represented for three and a half years prior to his move to the Blaugrana.

But he is also no stranger to Germany, having played for Schalke before moving to Spain, and he revealed that he would have been keen to give the Bundesliga another try.

What was said?

"Honestly? I really didn't know anything about it," he told Sport 1 when asked about the report that Bayern were offered and turned down his services in 2019.

"I think it's a shame that my buddy Brazzo [Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] made that decision. I would have liked to play again with Manu [Manuel Neuer].

"Joking aside: You have talked about it once, but nothing more. To be part of FC Bayern is certainly a huge honour. What this club has built up over the past few years is amazing.

"One can only congratulate those responsible for this. Bayern are still the biggest club in Europe, even if they were knocked out of the Champions League."

Messi's future

The Barcelona captain hit the headlines last summer when he requested to leave Barcelona having spent his entire professional career at the club, a bombshell that surprised his ex-colleague as much as anyone.

"Like everyone else, I was very surprised and shocked. When Leo didn't start training, 90 percent of fans thought he was already gone," he added.

"It was a very strange situation. Leo is not Barca football history, he is part of this club.

"I'm really happy that he stayed. And I hope he will play for Barca for a few more years. Whatever he decides, you have to respect it. I only wish him the best."

